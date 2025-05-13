Celebs

Samay Raina reveals cities for new comedy tour; aims for comeback post 'India's Got Latent' controversy

"The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy," he wrote, teasing his upcoming tour
Published on
Updated on
1 min read

Following the India's Got Latent controversy, popular comedian Samay Raina is making a highly anticipated comeback with a new international comedy tour. The Indian stand-up comic and YouTuber took to Instagram to announce his tour across Europe, the UK, New Zealand, and Australia, starting in Koln on June 5th and wrapping up in Sydney on July 20th. He shared a video announcing this tour.

Samay Raina lists cities he'll visit for comeback tour

Samay's tour schedule includes stops in major cities like Frankfurt, Berlin, Barcelona, Hamburg, Dublin, Zurich, Munich, Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Auckland, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. Fans flooded his social media with excitement, expressing their eagerness for his return. Samay also took to his Instagram Story to share that he might reflect on his experiences. "The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy," he wrote.

This comedian's comeback tour follows Samay's successful shows in the US and Canada, marking a significant moment for the Indian comedy scene on the global stage. Despite the recent backlash surrounding India's Got Latent involving Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks and the subsequent FIR, Samay Raina is ready to bring laughter back to his audience worldwide.

