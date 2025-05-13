Samay Raina reveals cities for new comedy tour; aims for comeback post 'India's Got Latent' controversy

Samay's tour schedule includes stops in major cities like Frankfurt, Berlin, Barcelona, Hamburg, Dublin, Zurich, Munich, Antwerp, Paris, Amsterdam, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Auckland, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth. Fans flooded his social media with excitement, expressing their eagerness for his return. Samay also took to his Instagram Story to share that he might reflect on his experiences. "The most testing time of my life makes for the best comedy," he wrote.