Selena Gomez faces backlash after reports claim her mental health startup failed to pay employees

The news has drawn widespread backlash, especially given Gomez’s immense personal wealth. Often cited as one of the richest figure in the entertainment industry, her estimated net worth crosses hundreds of millions— if not more —which has led many to question why staff members at a company she co-founded are reportedly dealing with financial uncertainty

According to a renowned publication, Wondermind is currently experiencing a financial crisis. The report alleges that the company missed employee paychecks and could only cover some of its debt after a key figure in its leadership —Gomez’s mother and the company’s CEO — intervened financially.

A spokesperson for the company acknowledged the challenges, referring to them as typical growing pains for a startup. The spokesperson stated that internal issues are being addressed as the company enters a new phase.