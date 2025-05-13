Selena Gomez faces backlash after reports claim her mental health startup failed to pay employees

Selena Gomez, known not only for her music and acting but also for her advocacy around mental health, is facing heavy criticism after a recent report claimed that her mental wellness startup, Wondermind, has been struggling to pay its employees and has reduced their health benefits.
The news has drawn widespread backlash, especially given Gomez’s immense personal wealth. Often cited as one of the richest figure in the entertainment industry, her estimated net worth crosses hundreds of millions— if not more —which has led many to question why staff members at a company she co-founded are reportedly dealing with financial uncertainty
According to a renowned publication, Wondermind is currently experiencing a financial crisis. The report alleges that the company missed employee paychecks and could only cover some of its debt after a key figure in its leadership —Gomez’s mother and the company’s CEO — intervened financially.
A spokesperson for the company acknowledged the challenges, referring to them as typical growing pains for a startup. The spokesperson stated that internal issues are being addressed as the company enters a new phase.
The response online has been swift and unsparing. Many users have pointed to the irony of a mental health-focused brand failing to care for its own team. The situation has especially struck a nerve because of Gomez’s long-standing images as a champion for emotional well-being.
What’s stirring the pot online isn’t just the missed payments, it’s the fact that Selena Gomez, often celebrated for her transparency around mental health, hasn’t said a word about the situation. With an estimated net worth in the hundreds of millions, fans and critics alike are wondering why her team seems to be struggling while she stays quiet.
The internet, unsurprisingly, has opinions. Many are questioning her involvement in the company, suggesting that her name might be more of a brand stamp than a sign of active leadership. The situation fits into a broader pattern of celebrity-backed startups getting called out when things go south. It’s one thing to launch a passion project with a great mission—it’s another to be accountable when problems arise. And when the project is about mental health, people expect the care and values promoted on the outside to extend to the people inside.
Selena has yet to comment and the longer the silence stretches, the louder the criticism gets. Whether she decides to speak up or let the story play itself out, it’s clear that Wondermind has some rebuilding to do — not just financially, but also in the trust department.