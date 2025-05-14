Cannes 2025: Urvashi Rautela’s Parrot Clutch steals limelight on Day 1

Indian actress Urvashi Rautela, a familiar face at the Cannes Film Festival, once again drew significant attention during the opening ceremony on Tuesday. Attending the screening of Partir un jour (Leave One Day), Urvashi sported a vibrant, strapless gown in shades of blue, red and yellow. She accessorised her ensemble with a matching tiara. However, it was her choice of handbag that truly captured the internet's imagination: a crystal-encrusted clutch shaped like a parrot!

Urvashi Ratela’s Judith Leiber Parrot Clutch costs INR 4.68 lakh

Images and videos of Rautela on the red carpet quickly circulated online, eliciting a wide range of reactions, from amused to critical. The parrot-shaped clutch, according to the Instagram account Diet Sabya, is a Judith Leiber design priced at $5,495 approximately ₹4.68 lakh. One photograph shows the actress holding the avian-inspired accessory and appearing to kiss it for the cameras.

The actress' overall look, a structured gown with a dramatic tulle train, was compared by some to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's acclaimed 2018 Cannes appearance. However reactions to Urvashi's outfit were less favourable with some social media users offering unflattering comparisons. One user quipped, "So beautiful so elegant just looking like design machine studio," while another questioned, "is it a satire on camp?". An Instagram user even made a reference to her recent film Daaku Maharaaj asking, "Was Daku Maharaj shown at the festival?".

The parrot clutch in particular became a focal point of online commentary. One user joked about the price tag while others offered more cutting remarks. One comment read, "Giving 'Moulin Rouge meets Mayur Vihar' realness," and another suggested "Isko wahan ke zoo mein daal do we don’t want her back here," [Put her in the zoo there we don’t want her back here]. Another user criticised her overall styling stating, "Will she ever get tired of overdressing over makeup overacting basically overdoing everything??? Matlab baalon mein jhoomar haath mein tota dress ke naam par kaaleen aur make-up palette mein jo bhi tha sab hi laga liya."

Urvashi, who is known for her bold fashion choices, has certainly made an impact at the 78th edition of the prestigious film festival. While opinions on her outfit are divided, her parrot clutch has undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about accessories of the opening day.