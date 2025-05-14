Devangi Nishar Parekh makes her Cannes 2025 debut with a stunning Rimzim Dadu saree

Devangi Nishar Parekh isn’t just walking the red carpet—she’s bringing with her a bold statement of identity, craftsmanship, and conscious luxury. As the Managing Director of Aza Fashions, India’s premier multi-designer platform, Devangi is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where fashion and cinema collide in dazzling harmony.

Raised in the U.S. and now splitting time between Mumbai and Kolkata, Devangi brings a cosmopolitan edge to Indian fashion.

We caught up with her before she jets off to the Riviera. Here’s what she had to say.