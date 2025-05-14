Devangi Nishar Parekh makes her Cannes 2025 debut with a stunning Rimzim Dadu saree
Devangi Nishar Parekh isn’t just walking the red carpet—she’s bringing with her a bold statement of identity, craftsmanship, and conscious luxury. As the Managing Director of Aza Fashions, India’s premier multi-designer platform, Devangi is all set to make her debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, where fashion and cinema collide in dazzling harmony.
Raised in the U.S. and now splitting time between Mumbai and Kolkata, Devangi brings a cosmopolitan edge to Indian fashion.
We caught up with her before she jets off to the Riviera. Here’s what she had to say.
How thrilled are you about your Cannes appearance?
I’m absolutely thrilled! Cannes is such a prestigious platform. Being here to represent modern Indian fashion feels incredibly special. Walking the red carpet in handcrafted Indian couture, surrounded by global talent, is an experience I’ve always dreamed of.
What movies will you watch there?
I’m looking forward to watching films that celebrate diverse storytelling and creativity. Cannes always showcases remarkable cinema, and I’m especially drawn to films that challenge norms, push boundaries, and leave me thinking.
What are you wearing on the Cannes red carpet?
I’m wearing a modern interpretation of a saree by Rimzim Dadu, constructed artistically with her signature cords, paired with sustainable lab grown diamond jewellery from my new venture Araiya by Aza, which is named after my daughter Araiya. I’ve always wanted to wear a saree on the red carpet because of its beauty, history, and versatility. I’m a big believer in artfully handcrafted conscious luxury and pieces that tell a story. This look blends tradition with a contemporary edge and accurately represents my personal style and identity.
Do you think Cannes is increasingly becoming more about fashion?
Fashion has always been an important part of Cannes and the red carpet is a powerful platform for creative individuals to express themselves. However at its heart, the film festival remains a celebration of cinema. It’s not about just the clothes; it’s about storytelling through style.
Do you think Cannes was slowly becoming the poor man’s Met Gala, hence the new rules banning heavy long trains and sheer gowns?
Cannes has always had a unique and well-defined identity rooted in cinema and storytelling. Fashion is inevitably part of that conversation. The new rules seem to balance glamour with the festival’s core essence, which is a focus on the films and celebrating their creative talent.
What’s your personal fashion style?
My style is a blend of classic elegance and modern edge. I love pieces that are thoughtfully crafted, with an element of surprise, whether it’s a unique silhouette, construction element, an unexpected drape, or stunning surface ornamentation.
Summer wardrobe must-haves?
A happy printed summer dress, a classic white cotton kurta, oversized sunglasses, a versatile kaftan, Araiya by Aza diamond jewellery for a touch of sustainable luxury, and a chic canvas bag you can take everywhere. Comfortable yet stylish white sneakers are also a must to keep your summer look effortless and elegant.