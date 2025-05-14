‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey seeks court protection amid allegations of abuse by ex DDG

In one detailed account, Bailey described an incident in January that turned violent while she was trying to put their son in a car seat. She recounted that during the confrontation, they began wrestling, with DDG allegedly pulling her hair and slamming her face against the steering wheel. This incident resulted in a chipped tooth and left Bailey in considerable pain, after which she stopped resisting.

Halle Bailey also accused DDG of “badmouthing” her online, saying, “He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him," Bailey said in the filing. "This is not child-centered. I have asked him to stop this behavior. He continues. He gets paid for hits and this creates hits for him.”