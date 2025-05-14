‘The Little Mermaid’ star Halle Bailey seeks court protection amid allegations of abuse by ex DDG

Halle Bailey has taken legal action against her ex-boyfriend, rapper and YouTuber DDG, just seven months after they announced their breakup. The Little Mermaid star filed for a restraining order in Los Angeles County Superior Court on May 13, claiming that DDG has subjected her to physical, emotional, verbal, and financial abuse.
According to reports, a judge granted Bailey a temporary restraining order, which requires DDG to stay 100 yards away from her and Halo and to stop posting about them online. A hearing in the case is set for June 6.
In the court documents obtained by a media house, Halle Bailey stated, “Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me. I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.” Halle and DDG, whose real name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., share a 1-year-old son named Halo.
In one detailed account, Bailey described an incident in January that turned violent while she was trying to put their son in a car seat. She recounted that during the confrontation, they began wrestling, with DDG allegedly pulling her hair and slamming her face against the steering wheel. This incident resulted in a chipped tooth and left Bailey in considerable pain, after which she stopped resisting.
Halle Bailey also accused DDG of “badmouthing” her online, saying, “He seems to try to set up drama for his fans. He goes 'live' ranting about me and alleges that I am keeping Halo from him," Bailey said in the filing. "This is not child-centered. I have asked him to stop this behavior. He continues. He gets paid for hits and this creates hits for him.”