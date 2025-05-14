Kim Kardashian buys new 22-carat ring with robbery insurance money

Kim Kardashian is back in the spotlight, but this time it’s not just about her fashion choices. She made a significant courtroom appearance recently, nearly nine years after a terrifying incident where she was robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel. On May 13, 2025, the reality star returned to the City of Light to testify against the men accused of stealing over USD 10 million worth of jewellery from her back in 2016.
According to reports, Kim Kardashian decided to use the insurance money she received from the robbery to treat herself to a stunning new 22-carat diamond ring—an upgrade from the 20-carat emerald-cut diamond that was taken. This gorgeous replacement was designed by Lorraine Schwartz, the same jeweller who created her original piece, which was a gift from her then-husband, Kanye West.
When she arrived at the Assize Court in Paris, Kardashian turned heads in an all-black outfit, accessorised with some seriously extravagant jewellery. Among her eye-catching pieces was a USD 3 million 52.17-carat diamond necklace from Samer Halimeh New York, an usd 8,100 Briony Raymond diamond ear cuff, and of course, her new 22-carat ring. She also sported a diamond anklet, reportedly a gift from her daughter, North.
During her testimony, Kim opened up about the horrifying details of that night when she was tied up and robbed. “I absolutely thought I was going to die,” she recalled, describing how a masked man pointed a rifle at her while another held her down.
Kim had her mother, Kris Jenner, by her side in court for support during her testimony. The trial, which kicked off on April 28, is still ongoing in Paris.