Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram take time off in Dalhousie for a romantic getaway

After riding the high of a relentless promotional blitz for his latest cinematic triumph Jaat, Randeep Hooda has finally pressed pause—and not a moment too soon. The acclaimed actor, known for pouring heart and soul into every role, has traded red carpets and film sets for misty mornings and pine-scented breezes, retreating to the quiet charm of Dalhousie alongside his wife, the ever-graceful Lin Laishram.

Love in the hills

Their picturesque escape comes as both stars wrap up demanding chapters. Randeep was fully immersed not only in the making of Jaat but also in its nation-wide rollout, winning hearts with his riveting performance and tireless promotional drive. Meanwhile, Lin was forging her own path—launching a pioneering Manipuri cloud kitchen in Mumbai, a first-of-its-kind culinary venture blending heritage with hustle.

With schedules that barely allowed a shared cup of tea, the couple decided to slip away into the sanctuary of their beloved hill home—a dreamy retreat cradled in the serene arms of Himachal Pradesh. Known for his deep love of the outdoors, Randeep has often spoken of his connection to nature. This getaway, nestled amidst tall deodars and crisp mountain air, was nothing short of a soul recharge.