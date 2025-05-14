Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram take time off in Dalhousie for a romantic getaway

After riding the high of a relentless promotional blitz for his latest cinematic triumph Jaat, Randeep Hooda has finally pressed pause—and not a moment too soon. The acclaimed actor, known for pouring heart and soul into every role, has traded red carpets and film sets for misty mornings and pine-scented breezes, retreating to the quiet charm of Dalhousie alongside his wife, the ever-graceful Lin Laishram.
Their picturesque escape comes as both stars wrap up demanding chapters. Randeep was fully immersed not only in the making of Jaat but also in its nation-wide rollout, winning hearts with his riveting performance and tireless promotional drive. Meanwhile, Lin was forging her own path—launching a pioneering Manipuri cloud kitchen in Mumbai, a first-of-its-kind culinary venture blending heritage with hustle.
With schedules that barely allowed a shared cup of tea, the couple decided to slip away into the sanctuary of their beloved hill home—a dreamy retreat cradled in the serene arms of Himachal Pradesh. Known for his deep love of the outdoors, Randeep has often spoken of his connection to nature. This getaway, nestled amidst tall deodars and crisp mountain air, was nothing short of a soul recharge.
Adding a tender touch to the moment, Lin shared a heartfelt Instagram post that melted hearts across the internet. Alongside a cozy snap of the two, she wrote: “Healing feels softer when it’s held with love. Thank you for being my calm, my strength, and my constant cheerleader. Our little Dalhousie dream home now includes a lift for old age because growing old with you sounds just perfect, meri jaan.”
The post was instantly met with a wave of affection from fans and industry friends alike, who couldn’t help but swoon at the couple’s enduring love.
A close source revealed, “Randeep and Lin have been going full throttle for months. This trip isn’t just a break—it’s a moment to breathe, reconnect, and soak in the quiet beauty of the hills without the noise of the outside world.”
As Jaat continues to draw critical acclaim and audience applause, Randeep has more than earned this interlude of calm. And as he and Lin embrace this pause in the hills—surrounded by love, laughter, and the rustling of ancient trees—their story feels like the perfect balance of ambition and affection, proving that even amidst the chaos, peace can always be found in each other.