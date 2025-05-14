Robert Benton, Oscar-winning director of ‘Kramer vs. Kramer’ and co-creator of ‘Bonnie and Clyde’, dies at 92

Though Robert didn’t direct Bonnie and Clyde (Arthur Penn did), his original vision—bolder than what ultimately made it to screen—included a bisexual Clyde Barrow and a three-way relationship, ideas deemed too radical even for the time. Still, the film’s legacy was undeniable, setting the tone for the gritty realism and moral complexity that would define 1970s cinema.

Robert reached his creative peak with Kramer vs. Kramer, an emotionally charged custody drama starring Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep. The film swept five Oscars, including Best Picture, and earned Robert two of his three Academy Awards for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay. It resonated deeply with audiences navigating evolving family dynamics and remains one of the most acclaimed films of the era.

His follow-up, Places in the Heart, drew on Robert’s own childhood in Texas and won Sally Field her second Oscar. Despite struggles with dyslexia, Robert had a prolific writing career, penning scripts for Superman, What’s Up, Doc? and The Late Show, among others. Though not every film was a critical darling (Billy Bathgate, The Human Stain), his later work, especially Nobody’s Fool (1994) starring Paul Newman, reaffirmed his quiet mastery of character and place.