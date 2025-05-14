Taapsee Pannu donates water coolers to help underprivileged beat the heat

As temperatures continue to soar across the country, actress Taapsee Pannu has stepped up to support the underprivileged by donating insulated water coolers and bottles, helping families stay hydrated and cool during the harsh summer months.

Taapsee shared moments from her outreach on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured her walking through narrow alleyways lined with makeshift homes. Dressed in a fluorescent green safety vest, dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, the actress was seen personally distributing large insulated water coolers and bottles to families in need.

In her post, she wrote: “The next round with @hemkunt_foundation. Helping them equip themselves for this summer—this time it was to help them store some cool water for their families. Joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real, try it.”