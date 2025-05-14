Taapsee Pannu donates water coolers to help underprivileged beat the heat

As temperatures continue to soar across the country, actress Taapsee Pannu has stepped up to support the underprivileged by donating insulated water coolers and bottles, helping families stay hydrated and cool during the harsh summer months.
Taapsee shared moments from her outreach on Instagram, posting a series of photos that captured her walking through narrow alleyways lined with makeshift homes. Dressed in a fluorescent green safety vest, dark green T-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers, the actress was seen personally distributing large insulated water coolers and bottles to families in need.
In her post, she wrote: “The next round with @hemkunt_foundation. Helping them equip themselves for this summer—this time it was to help them store some cool water for their families. Joy of helping people out of your comfort zone is real, try it.”
This isn’t the first time Taapsee has taken such an initiative. In the past, she has also donated fans and coolers to marginalized communities, underscoring her commitment to social causes.
Speaking about the motivation behind her efforts, she said:“We often take basic comforts like a fan or a cooler for granted, but for so many people, especially in this unbearable heat, even a small breeze can feel like a blessing.”
She added, “Being part of this initiative moved me deeply. It’s not just about giving—it’s about standing with people, understanding their pain, and doing what little we can to ease it.”
On the work front, Taapsee has wrapped up filming for her upcoming project, Gandhari, a gripping action-drama where she plays a fierce mother on a mission. According to Netflix, the film promises a mix of relentless determination, high-stakes mystery, and intense action.
Gandhari stars Ishwak Singh and marks Taapsee’s sixth collaboration with writer-producer Kanika Dhillon, following their successful outings in Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dilruba, and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba, among others.