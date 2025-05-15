After Test retirement, Virat Kohli turns to Premanand Ji Maharaj for inner peace in Vrindavan

In a moment that resonated with quiet profundity, Maharaj Ji asked the former Test captain, “Prasann ho?” (Are you happy?). To which Virat, composed yet reflective, replied, “Ji, abhi thik hain.” Maharaj Ji then shared a powerful message: prosperity isn’t mere grace — it’s the fruit of one's virtue. “Live in the world as you are,” he said, “but let your inner contemplation evolve.”

Anushka Sharma tears up as Premanand Ji Maharaj offers spiritual wisdom to Virat Kohli

The spiritual session, described as an Ekantik Vartalaap (a one-pointed spiritual conversation), moved Anushka to tears. At one point, she asked, “Baba, kya naam jap se ho jayega?” (Can chanting the divine name bring fulfilment?) — to which Maharaj Ji nodded with quiet affirmation. This visit marked the couple’s second trip to Vrindavan this year, following a January pilgrimage with their children. Known for their spiritual inclinations, Virat and Anushka have previously visited Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and Neem Karoli Baba’s Kainchi Dham in Uttarakhand.