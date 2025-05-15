Cannes 2025: Farhana Bodi on owning the red carpet and redefining global glamour
As the iconic red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival rolled out in 2025, amidst the cinematic splendour and couture-clad stars, one name that everyone took notice of was Farhana Bodi.
Blending cultures and couture: Farhana’s multinational style story
A global luxury influencer and the breakout star of Dubai Bling, Farhana stunned in a breathtaking custom blush-pink creation by Atelier Zuhra. But beyond the crystals and couture, Farhana’s journey is a tapestry woven with global influences—from her Indian roots to her South African upbringing and now, a glamorous life in Dubai.
Farhana opens up about her Cannes experience, the vision behind her show-stopping look, and what it truly means to redefine global glamour.
Cannes has become synonymous with iconic fashion. How do you approach curating your looks for the red carpet each year?
For me, the red carpet is a canvas, it’s a place where fashion meets storytelling. I don’t just pick a gown because it’s beautiful; I choose pieces that reflect where I am in my journey, emotionally and creatively. I love working closely with designers to bring a vision to life, something bold, something meaningful. Every detail, from the silhouette to the accessories, is thought through. I always want to make sure I’m wearing the outfit, not the other way around.
Are there any particular designers or cultural influences you’re showcasing through your Cannes wardrobe this year?
Absolutely. I’m very intentional about representing my heritage and the designers who are reshaping global fashion narratives. I’m collaborating with creatives from the Middle East and the designers that I love from regions whose aesthetics and craftsmanship deserve the spotlight. You’ll see hints of that richness through embroidery, colour palettes, and silhouette choices. It’s important for me to carry my roots with me, even on a global stage.
As a woman of colour navigating luxury spaces, what does it mean to you to be a regular presence at a festival like Cannes?
It means everything. When I first walked the carpet at Cannes, I remember looking around and not seeing many women who looked like me. So now, every time I show up, it’s a statement, not just for myself, but for every young girl watching who dreams big but doesn’t always see themselves reflected in these spaces. It’s about claiming space and showing that we belong here too, not just as guests, but as contributors, creators, and leaders.
Do you feel your presence at Cannes helps broaden the conversation around representation and inclusivity in global fashion and media?
I hope so. I think representation is no longer just a buzzword, it’s a responsibility. Being at Cannes as a woman of colour, a mother, a founder, I carry many stories within me. My presence is a reminder that global fashion isn’t complete without diverse voices. I’ve seen conversations open up because of what I wore, who I brought with me, the causes I aligned with. So yes, I believe showing up authentically helps shift the narrative.
What has changed for you personally and professionally since your first Cannes appearance in 2017?
Oh wow, everything. In 2017, I was still finding my voice, still figuring out what it meant to be Farhana Bodi in a world that was only just starting to make room for women like me. Since then, I’ve become a mother, I’ve built a business, I’ve made mistakes and grown so much. Now I show up with purpose. I don’t just want to be seen, I want to say something with every move I make.
How do you stay grounded in your values while moving through such high-glamour, often high-pressure environments?
My son grounds me. My faith grounds me. I’ve learned to create inner stillness, even when everything around me is loud and glittering. I check in with myself a lot, “Does this align with who I am? With what I stand for?” I also keep my team close, people who know me beyond the image. That makes all the difference. Glamour is fun, but it’s not my identity.
What’s next for Farhana Bodi? Any projects or plans you can share?
There’s a lot brewing! I’m working on expanding I Woman of the World globally, with more events, mentorship programs, and maybe even a fashion capsule collection designed by women from different cultures. I’m also exploring more media projects that let me tell stories, not just mine, but others’. I want to build bridges, not just brands.