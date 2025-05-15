Cannes 2025: Farhana Bodi on owning the red carpet and redefining global glamour

A global luxury influencer and the breakout star of Dubai Bling, Farhana stunned in a breathtaking custom blush-pink creation by Atelier Zuhra. But beyond the crystals and couture, Farhana’s journey is a tapestry woven with global influences—from her Indian roots to her South African upbringing and now, a glamorous life in Dubai.

Farhana opens up about her Cannes experience, the vision behind her show-stopping look, and what it truly means to redefine global glamour.