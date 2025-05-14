Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid turns heads with her pecan blonde hair

Bella Hadid walked in the Cannes hotel, sporting a beautiful blonde look that everyone cannot stop gushing over.
Her stylist, Jacob Schwartz, U.S. Hair Colour Trend Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional, brought his expertise to Hadid’s Cannes moment, serving up what he calls a ‘supermodel blonde.’
"The golden undertones complement her complexion beautifully as this colour plays effortlessly into her natural hair colour,” said Jacob, who is responsible for other noteworthy blondes, like Margot Robbie and Sydney Sweeney.
Spotted first outside her hotel in Cannes, Bella turned heads in an all-white ensemble that perfectly framed her sandy blonde updo. But it wasn’t until she stepped onto the red carpet that her transformation fully revealed itself: a rich, multi-dimensional blonde.
Bella is a natural blonde but she generally dyes her hair brunette to avoid comparisons with her sister Gigi.
“I just have a darker personality. And my sister being blonde and me being brunette, it's a good separation,” she said in an interview at some point.
"Bella attends Cannes every year, so it was the perfect moment to do something major," he said in a press release. "Going from a brunette to a blonde is major. Bella is a natural blonde, so sourcing photos of her as a child was a great reference. Using those images and her skin tone led us to this epic, luxurious honey hue."
He added that it took two days of colour and a whole lot of Olaplex! So it certainly took a lot of faith on Bella's part that her hair can withstand this incredibly long chemical process.
But as the saying goes, good things come to those who wait and we’re absolutely swooning over her sun-kissed, snack-inspired blonde. This might just be the ultimate summer updo, if you're up for the maintenance and ready to take on the heat and humidity like a pro.