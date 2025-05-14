Cannes 2025: Bella Hadid turns heads with her pecan blonde hair

Bella Hadid walked in the Cannes hotel, sporting a beautiful blonde look that everyone cannot stop gushing over.

Bella's stylist went for a ‘supermodel blonde’ look

Her stylist, Jacob Schwartz, U.S. Hair Colour Trend Ambassador for Schwarzkopf Professional, brought his expertise to Hadid’s Cannes moment, serving up what he calls a ‘supermodel blonde.’

"The golden undertones complement her complexion beautifully as this colour plays effortlessly into her natural hair colour,” said Jacob, who is responsible for other noteworthy blondes, like Margot Robbie and Sydney Sweeney.