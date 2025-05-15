Cannes 2025: Jacqueline Fernandez delighted to be an honouree at women in cinema initiative

Bollywood actress Jacqueliene Fernandez, who is all set to represent India at the Red Sea Film Festival, being hosted at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, says she is delighted to be an honouree at the event.

The actress took to Instagram with a series of stunning pictures from her visit to the Cannes Film Festival, where she turned heads in a striking white and silver ensemble.

Jacqueliene Fernandez shares pics from Cannes

Her post offered fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse into her glamorous journey from getting her makeup done to giving interviews and sharing radiant moments with fellow honourees.

For the caption, Jacqueliene wrote, “Cannes Day 1 with @redseafilm Delighted to be an honouree at the women in cinema initiative that champions female storytellers. #redseaiff #womenincinema #redseafilmfoundation.”