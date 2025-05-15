Why cooling spices deserve a spot in your summer cooking

Experts suggest that we should weave these spices into our daily meals in easy and approachable ways. For example, try adding some roasted cumin powder to your buttermilk or tossing crushed coriander seeds into refreshing salads. You can also enjoy fennel-infused water or cardamom-flavoured milk, which serve as both hydrating and soothing drinks. These spices work wonderfully in yoghurt-based dishes like raita, pachadi, or cooling chutneys—ideal for tackling the heat of summer.

What makes these spices truly special is their adaptability. Whether you're a vegetarian or enjoy meat, they can elevate both savoury and sweet dishes with minimal effort. While their benefits are rooted in traditional knowledge, a growing body of scientific research continues to support their cooling, digestive, and antioxidant properties.

So this summer, before you grab a cold soda or reach for artificial coolants, think about refreshing your spice cabinet. With just a few sprinkles of the right spices, you can season your meals—and your body—for a more relaxed and cooler season ahead.