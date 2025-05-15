Why cooling spices deserve a spot in your summer cooking

As the temperatures rise and heat waves take hold across many regions of India, the kitchen might feel like the least inviting place. However, both ancient wisdom and modern science point out that the ingredients we choose can significantly influence how our bodies cope with the heat. Enter cooling spices—these are not just flavourful additions but also powerful allies in regulating body temperature and aiding digestion during the hot summer months.
In Ayurveda, the age-old system of medicine from India, spices like fennel, coriander, cumin, and cardamom are revered for their sheeta virya, or cooling properties. Unlike their fiery counterparts, such as mustard or chilli, these spices are thought to help lower internal body heat, support liver health, and alleviate digestive issues that often arise in the summer.
Fennel seeds: Fennel, or saunf, is a beloved post-meal treat in Indian homes for a good reason. Packed with volatile oils like anethole, fennel is great for calming the stomach, reducing bloating, and cooling down the body. A popular remedy is steeping the seeds in water overnight to create saunf ka paani, a refreshing drink.
Coriander: Coriander seeds are another summer superstar. With their high antioxidant levels and gentle diuretic effects, they help flush out toxins and cool the body. Many cultures enjoy coriander-infused water to combat acidity and refresh from the inside out.
Cardamom and cumin: Green cardamom is celebrated for its detoxifying properties and refreshing aftertaste. It’s versatile enough to be used in both sweet and savoury dishes, and it also boosts circulation. Cumin, or jeera, is a kitchen staple that not only aids in hydration and digestion but also helps relieve gas and promotes a sense of calm—definitely a welcome combo during the summer heat.
Experts suggest that we should weave these spices into our daily meals in easy and approachable ways. For example, try adding some roasted cumin powder to your buttermilk or tossing crushed coriander seeds into refreshing salads. You can also enjoy fennel-infused water or cardamom-flavoured milk, which serve as both hydrating and soothing drinks. These spices work wonderfully in yoghurt-based dishes like raita, pachadi, or cooling chutneys—ideal for tackling the heat of summer.
What makes these spices truly special is their adaptability. Whether you're a vegetarian or enjoy meat, they can elevate both savoury and sweet dishes with minimal effort. While their benefits are rooted in traditional knowledge, a growing body of scientific research continues to support their cooling, digestive, and antioxidant properties.
So this summer, before you grab a cold soda or reach for artificial coolants, think about refreshing your spice cabinet. With just a few sprinkles of the right spices, you can season your meals—and your body—for a more relaxed and cooler season ahead.