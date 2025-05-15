Ravi Mohan slams estranged wife Aarti’s allegations, says he was ‘caged’ in the marriage

The couple, who announced their separation in September last year, have made a series of public accusations against each other. Last week, Aarti alleged that Ravi was an absentee father. Responding to this, Ravi accused her of manipulating their children to influence public perception.

“I will not allow anyone from my past ties in marriage to manipulate cheap sympathy for personal gain or borrowed fame,” Ravi wrote. “This isn’t a game to me. It’s my life, my truth, and my healing.”

He described feeling “caged” during the marriage, claiming he endured years of “physical, mental, emotional, and financial abuse,” and was isolated from his own family. Ravi said walking away was a painful but necessary decision, made after numerous failed attempts to salvage the relationship.

“I categorically deny these fabricated claims. I will continue to stand in my truth—with dignity, resilience, and faith in justice,” he wrote. Ravi also addressed Aarti’s recent request not to be referred to as his “ex-wife,” stating, “The term ex was coined in my heart the minute I chose to leave home.”