Ravi Mohan slams estranged wife Aarti’s allegations, says he was ‘caged’ in the marriage

Tamil actor Ravi Mohan has issued a detailed public statement refuting allegations made by his estranged wife, Aarti, amid their ongoing divorce proceedings. In a four-page note shared on social media Thursday, Ravi addressed claims of emotional and physical abuse, describing them as “fabricated” and asserting that his silence until now was a tactic for “survival.”
The couple, who announced their separation in September last year, have made a series of public accusations against each other. Last week, Aarti alleged that Ravi was an absentee father. Responding to this, Ravi accused her of manipulating their children to influence public perception.
“I will not allow anyone from my past ties in marriage to manipulate cheap sympathy for personal gain or borrowed fame,” Ravi wrote. “This isn’t a game to me. It’s my life, my truth, and my healing.”
He described feeling “caged” during the marriage, claiming he endured years of “physical, mental, emotional, and financial abuse,” and was isolated from his own family. Ravi said walking away was a painful but necessary decision, made after numerous failed attempts to salvage the relationship.
“I categorically deny these fabricated claims. I will continue to stand in my truth—with dignity, resilience, and faith in justice,” he wrote. Ravi also addressed Aarti’s recent request not to be referred to as his “ex-wife,” stating, “The term ex was coined in my heart the minute I chose to leave home.”
He expressed anguish over being kept away from their children since the separation and accused Aarti of using them to garner public sympathy. “What breaks me most is seeing my children used as tools in a public narrative rooted in financial gain,” he added.
The actor captioned his post, “All these years I was being stabbed in the back, now I'm only glad that I'm being stabbed in the chest… First and Final One From My Desk! With Love, Ravi Mohan – Live and Let Live.”
Ravi and Aarti's split became public in September 2024, when Ravi shared a bilingual statement confirming the end of their marriage. Aarti later contested the announcement, claiming it was made without her consent. Meanwhile, rumors of Ravi’s closeness with singer and therapist Kenishaa, who was recently seen with him at a wedding in Chennai, have added to the media attention surrounding the couple.