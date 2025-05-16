Amol Parashar on exploring contrasts and staying curious as an actor

Your character in Kull seems to be different from the ones you have played before. What attracted you to the script?

It’s not often that a character which is unlike the body of work that you have done before, comes to you. And in the past too, there have been those characters that have come to me. But I didn’t want to do it just for the sake of doing something different. I would rather wait for a good script or a well-etched out character or a good team. That’s what happened with Kull. It was as a character, different from my body of work before that. But at the same time, it was a strong team. It was backed by director Sahir Raza and had an ensemble cast including Nimrat Kaur, Ridhi Dogra, and Gaurav Arora. So this seemed like a great opportunity for me to take up.

Many people still know you as Chitwan Sharma from the Trippling series. What do you have to say about that?

I think it is a greater victory for an actor. I think when people know you as a character, it definitely is proof that you are famous and loved for your work and not for any other reason. So I have always taken that as a positive sign.

I've always been happy that people are able to see and connect with the character so much that it is quite possible that they forget the actor behind it or they may not even care. Of course, when you do other work and people discover you in different shades and formats, they try to see you as a whole. But for many people, I was Chitwan for a while before they started discovering other shades of me through other characters. But I think with Gram Chikitsalay, now it has started to shift. Now I am Dr. Prabhat for many of them. For the same people who said, you will always be Chitwan, nothing will ever replace Chitwan. But it's nice to be able to give them something new and fresh and still have as much impact.