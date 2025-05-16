Behind the Turban: Diljit Dosanjh unveils the chaotic fun of his Met Gala debut

Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh made a bold and memorable debut at this year’s Met Gala, proudly showcasing his roots while aligning with the event's theme. Now, he's giving fans a sneak peek into all the chaotic fun that happened behind the scenes.
Taking to Instagram, Diljit dropped a series of behind-the-scenes clips from his Met Gala journey, captioning the post, “BEHIND THE SCENE OUT NOW ON YOUTUBE.”
In one of the clips, Diljit is asked, “Is there someone at the Met you’re excited to meet?” To which he cheekily replies, “Don’t take me wrong, but I’m excited that everyone is going to look at me.”
In another moment, the Soorma star shares a bit of swagger, saying, “We’re not nervous at all—the people who invited us should be nervous.”
The video also shows Diljit being greeted by a flurry of paparazzi as he steps out of his hotel, exuding charm and confidence.
For his Met Gala look, Diljit paid homage to Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. He donned a striking white suit paired with a white drape and a bejeweled turban. His look was further elevated with a green and white stone necklace, reminiscent of the Maharaja's iconic Cartier piece.
Adding a personal and cultural touch, Diljit had the map of Punjab embroidered in Gurmukhi script on his drape.
Sharing some stunning photos from the night, the Jatt & Juliet star wrote:
“MAIN HOON Punjab #metgala… Inspired by the theme of Black Dandyism, I bring my turban, my culture & my mother tongue — Punjab — to the Met Gala. Thank you so much… @prabalgurung @theannawintour @cartier @golecha_jewels @abhilashatd.”