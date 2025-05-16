Chris Brown arrested in UK for alleged London nightclub assault: Reports

US singer Chris Brown was reportedly arrested in Manchester, England, early Thursday morning in connection with an alleged assault that took place at a London nightclub back in February 2023. The 36-year-old was taken into custody after authorities connected him to an incident that reportedly left a music producer seriously injured.
According to a statement from the Metropolitan Police, “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 02:00hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.” Police confirmed that the arrest is related to a reported altercation at Tape nightclub in Hanover Square on February 19, 2023.
The alleged victim, music producer Abe Diaw, accused Chris of hitting him with a Don Julio 1942 tequila bottle before repeatedly kicking and punching him. Speaking to a media organisation in 2023, Abe shared, “My knee collapsed and I was taken to hospital,” adding that he needed crutches when he was discharged. Diaw later filed a lawsuit in October 2023, claiming the incident left him unconscious and with lasting injuries.
According to sources, the police mentioned that the investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit. Chris is still in custody and is expected to appear before a magistrates' court on Friday. So far, there hasn’t been an official statement from the singer or his representatives.
The Grammy-winning artist has had his share of legal troubles in the past. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order after making allegations of threats and harassment.
Chris, known for hits like Under The Influence and Run It, is currently on tour, with UK shows scheduled for June and July.