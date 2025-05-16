Chris Brown arrested in UK for alleged London nightclub assault: Reports

According to sources, the police mentioned that the investigation is being conducted by detectives from the Central West Area Basic Command Unit. Chris is still in custody and is expected to appear before a magistrates' court on Friday. So far, there hasn’t been an official statement from the singer or his representatives.

The Grammy-winning artist has had his share of legal troubles in the past. In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assaulting his then-girlfriend Rihanna. In 2017, ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran was granted a restraining order after making allegations of threats and harassment.

Chris, known for hits like Under The Influence and Run It, is currently on tour, with UK shows scheduled for June and July.