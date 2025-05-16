Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s emotional meltdown, says, ‘As a parent, I felt just as heartbroken’

Earlier this month, Babil Khan, the son of the late Irrfan Khan, sparked a wave of discussions across Bollywood and social media with a heartfelt video where he candidly shared his struggles and frustrations in the film industry. The clip quickly gained traction, showcasing a vulnerable side of the young actor that left both fans and colleagues genuinely concerned.
In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his heartfelt response to Babil’s emotional moment. Karan expressed how deeply he felt for the young actor, who was clearly in distress. “As a parent, I felt just as heartbroken as everyone else when I saw Babil's meltdown. It hit me hard because I have a son and a daughter too,” he shared.
The video that stirred up so much conversation appeared on Reddit on May 4, featuring Babil Khan in tears as he talked about feeling isolated in the industry. He mentioned several of his peers, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Arijit Singh, and described Bollywood as “so f****ed” and “so, so rude.”
In the wake of this incident, Babil’s family and team released a joint statement, asking the public to take a step back and consider the bigger picture of his comments. “Babil Khan has received a lot of love and appreciation... Like everyone, he has tough days — and this was one of them,” the statement explained. It emphasised that the actor’s goal was to highlight those he views as positive influences in the film industry.
During the same interview, Johar tackled the backlash against Nadaaniyan, a film produced by his Dharma Productions. “It’s become trendy to hate on Nadaaniyan... People seem to enjoy bashing nepo kids, and I’m just like, ‘Let’s move on,’” he remarked.
Nadaaniyan, featuring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Khushi Kapoor, recently premiered on Netflix and quickly faced a wave of online trolling.