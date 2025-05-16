Karan Johar reacts to Babil Khan’s emotional meltdown, says, ‘As a parent, I felt just as heartbroken’

In a recent interview, filmmaker Karan Johar shared his heartfelt response to Babil’s emotional moment. Karan expressed how deeply he felt for the young actor, who was clearly in distress. “As a parent, I felt just as heartbroken as everyone else when I saw Babil's meltdown. It hit me hard because I have a son and a daughter too,” he shared.

The video that stirred up so much conversation appeared on Reddit on May 4, featuring Babil Khan in tears as he talked about feeling isolated in the industry. He mentioned several of his peers, including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Arijit Singh, and described Bollywood as “so f****ed” and “so, so rude.”