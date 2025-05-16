‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ star Tom Cruise shocks fans with live stunt on London rooftop

Tom Cruise was in town to receive the British Film Institute’s highest honor—the BFI Fellowship—in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to global cinema. But in a move that echoed his on-screen persona, he added an adrenaline-fueled twist to the occasion, delighting fans with a surprise live stunt ahead of the release of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.

Dressed sharply in a tailored suit, Cruise appeared atop the IMAX building, which was dramatically wrapped in a massive poster of the final chapter in the Mission: Impossible saga. The moment blurred the line between reality and action cinema, offering fans a taste of the high-stakes energy that defines the franchise.