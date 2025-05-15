Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ receives a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Ahead of the screening, guests were welcomed by a nearly 40-piece orchestra playing the franchise’s iconic theme, setting the tone for the cinematic spectacle to come, according to a magazine.

The film, packed with thrilling action sequences, left audiences dazzled — though its extended runtime tested some viewers’ endurance. A few attendees exited early during the film’s final moments, which featured Cruise performing an intense three-minute knife fight aboard a submarine in nothing but boxer briefs, followed by an elaborate underwater sequence.