Tom Cruise’s ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’ receives a 5-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Tom Cruise brought the house down at Cannes with the world premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which received a rousing five-minute standing ovation — a response to the film’s jaw-dropping practical stunts and Cruise’s trademark high-octane commitment to his craft.
Ahead of the screening, guests were welcomed by a nearly 40-piece orchestra playing the franchise’s iconic theme, setting the tone for the cinematic spectacle to come, according to a magazine.
The film, packed with thrilling action sequences, left audiences dazzled — though its extended runtime tested some viewers’ endurance. A few attendees exited early during the film’s final moments, which featured Cruise performing an intense three-minute knife fight aboard a submarine in nothing but boxer briefs, followed by an elaborate underwater sequence.
Despite the marathon of action, the film was met with overwhelming applause at the end. Cruise, visibly emotional, clutched his heart and bowed in gratitude as the audience stood. Director Christopher McQuarrie joined him, thanking guests Zoe Saldana and Marco Perego-Saldana while the applause continued and cameras highlighted the film’s ensemble cast, including Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett, and Hayley Atwell.
Christopher later addressed the crowd in a heartfelt speech that extended beyond the ovation itself. “This response is why we do it. You are why we do it. The big screen experience is why we do it,” he said, reflecting on the long and turbulent journey behind the film’s production.
“These two films were made over seven years — through a pandemic and two major industry strikes. The commitment, faith, and endurance of this cast made it possible. Their dedication was unwavering, and I can’t thank them enough.”
Praising Tom, Christopher added, “As a kid who didn’t fit in, I grew up immersed in imagination. To now have my own action figure and share this moment in Cannes — it’s something I couldn’t have dreamed of.”
Tom echoed the sentiment, expressing gratitude for the franchise’s 30-year legacy: “McQ said it all. I’m just incredibly grateful to have entertained audiences for three decades with Mission: Impossible. And to you, my friend,” he said, turning to Christopher, “thank you for everything you’ve done to take this to new heights. I’m excited for the future — we’ve got more movies to make.”