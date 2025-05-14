Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning clocks 45,000 ticket sales in advance bookings

Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning has registered over 45,000 ticket sales across India’s top national chains — PVR Inox and Cinépolis — in the advance bookings.

Final Reckoning, the eighth installment of Tom’s blockbuster action franchise, is set to open in Indian cinemas on May 17. Its advance booking opened on Monday.

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning advance bookings marks major milestone

“Within just 24 hours of opening, the film sold over 11,000 tickets, signalling massive anticipation among fans. The action-thriller has already crossed over 45,000 tickets sold across India’s top three national chains — PVR Inox and Cinépolis — underlining the franchise’s phenomenal draw and the growing excitement ahead of release," a press release stated.

In Final Reckoning, which will be released in India in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, the Hollywood superstar reprises the role of the fan-favourite spy Ethan Hunt.

Devang Sampat, MD, Cinepolis, India said the advance bookings for Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning marks a major milestone for the theatre chain’s 479 screens.

“We haven’t seen this level of anticipation for a Hollywood release in quite some time. Tom Cruise and the franchise carry a legacy that clearly resonates with Indian audiences. Everyone’s looking forward to experiencing this action-packed spectacle on the big screen of Cinépolis cinemas, and we’re thrilled to be a part of the excitement,” Devang Sampat added.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning also stars Hayley Atwell, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Pom Klementieff, Vanessa Kirby, Hannah Waddingham, Nick Offerman, Katy O’Brian and Tramell Tillman.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film is presented by Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions.