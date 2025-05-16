Randeep Hooda marks World Endangered Species Day with a stirring call to protect Earth’s vanishing wildlife

Renowned actor, wildlife warrior, and passionate conservationist Randeep Hooda took to social media today to mark World Endangered Species Day—observed annually on the third Friday of May, falling this year on May 16. With his signature blend of artistry and advocacy, Randeep shared a series of breathtaking wildlife photographs captured through his own lens, using the power of imagery to spotlight the fragility and magnificence of the natural world.
A known nature enthusiast with a deep-seated reverence for wildlife and conservation photography, Randeep’s post was not just a visual treat but a heartfelt plea. In his caption, he reflected on the delicate balance of our planet’s ecosystems and the cascading consequences of species extinction:
“It’s a finely balanced and sensitive ecosystem that we call Mother Earth. One species disappearing will lead to many affected—or worse, ceasing to exist. On Endangered Species Day, let’s appreciate and be conscious of this beauty of interdependence. If the current set of endangered species are not conserved, humans will become the same in the future!!”“My relationship with nature and my love for capturing its untamed beauty began years ago. There’s something profoundly humbling about being close to these magnificent creatures—observing them with respect, capturing their spirit. Each time, I’m reminded that co-existence is not just an idea—it’s the only truth we need to live by.”
More than just a celebrity advocate, Randeep Hooda has consistently used both his voice and his camera to bring critical attention to the plight of endangered species and the broader environmental crises threatening biodiversity. From lending his support to grassroots conservation campaigns to actively documenting wildlife in their natural habitats, he remains a rare figure in the entertainment industry—someone who champions the planet not just in words, but in practice.
World Endangered Species Day stands as a solemn reminder of the countless species teetering on the edge of extinction due to human negligence—be it deforestation, climate change, habitat encroachment, or illegal wildlife trade. With every photograph and every post, Randeep brings visibility to a cause that demands urgent and unwavering commitment.
In a world too often distracted, his lens becomes a window—and a wake-up call.