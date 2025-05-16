Randeep Hooda marks World Endangered Species Day with a stirring call to protect Earth’s vanishing wildlife

Through the lens of compassion

A known nature enthusiast with a deep-seated reverence for wildlife and conservation photography, Randeep’s post was not just a visual treat but a heartfelt plea. In his caption, he reflected on the delicate balance of our planet’s ecosystems and the cascading consequences of species extinction:

“It’s a finely balanced and sensitive ecosystem that we call Mother Earth. One species disappearing will lead to many affected—or worse, ceasing to exist. On Endangered Species Day, let’s appreciate and be conscious of this beauty of interdependence. If the current set of endangered species are not conserved, humans will become the same in the future!!”“My relationship with nature and my love for capturing its untamed beauty began years ago. There’s something profoundly humbling about being close to these magnificent creatures—observing them with respect, capturing their spirit. Each time, I’m reminded that co-existence is not just an idea—it’s the only truth we need to live by.”