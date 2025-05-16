Vijay Raaz acquitted in a 2020 sexual harassment case filed by a colleague

On Thursday, a court in Maharashtra acquitted Bollywood actor Vijay Raaz in a sexual harassment case from 2020, which was filed by a colleague, stating that the “prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence against him”. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Gondia) Mahendra Sorte dropped the charges under IPC sections 354-A (sexual Harassment) and 354-D (stalking) pressed against the actor.
A crew member had alleged that actor Vjay Raaz sexually harassed her during the shoot of the Vidya Balan starrer movie Sherni about five years ago. As per the complaint filed at the Ramnagar police station in Gondia, Maharashtra, the alleged offence was committed between the night of October 25, and the morning of October 29, 2020.
On November 4, 2020, Vijay was arrested in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, where the film crew was staying. He was released on bail the same day.
The complainant stated that the incident took place in a hotel, but the investigating officer did not visit the spot, according to the order. The judge said that the complainant mentioned the names of two to three persons working at the hotel, but their statements were not recorded.
“The investigating officer did not conduct any further investigation. Therefore, the evidence presented by the prosecution appears weak and insufficient. Even the seized CCTV footage does not clearly show the accused committing the alleged act,” the court said.
The prosecution has “failed to conclusively prove the guilt of the accused”, so the benefit of doubt goes to the accused, held the court. The court also reportedly said the oral evidence presented by the prosecution was not sufficient to convict the accused.
The actor’s lawyer, Saveena Bedi Sachar, said that Vijay, who was shooting near Nagpur for Sherni, had to not only leave the film shoot midway but also lost work thereafter.
The advocate added that since he has now been declared innocent, this case should serve as an example for people who declare every accused as guilty as soon as allegations are levied against him.
Vijay Raaz was last seen in films like Vicky Vidya ka Woh Wala Video and Bhool Bhulaiya 3 and will be next seen in Fateh.