Vijay Raaz acquitted in a 2020 sexual harassment case filed by a colleague

Vijay Raaz acquitted in a sexual harassment case

A crew member had alleged that actor Vjay Raaz sexually harassed her during the shoot of the Vidya Balan starrer movie Sherni about five years ago. As per the complaint filed at the Ramnagar police station in Gondia, Maharashtra, the alleged offence was committed between the night of October 25, and the morning of October 29, 2020.

On November 4, 2020, Vijay was arrested in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, where the film crew was staying. He was released on bail the same day.

The complainant stated that the incident took place in a hotel, but the investigating officer did not visit the spot, according to the order. The judge said that the complainant mentioned the names of two to three persons working at the hotel, but their statements were not recorded.