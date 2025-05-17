Ananya Panday breaks silence on butt surgery rumours: “I was called a flat-screen TV”

Ananya, who made her debut in Student of the Year 2, has often found herself at the centre of social media snark. But it’s not just the trolls that concern her—it’s the deep-rooted double standards. “No matter what size or shape you are, people will always find something to say—especially when you’re a woman. I don’t see men being picked apart like this.” The actor also admitted that, like many in the industry, she has at times contributed to these unrealistic expectations, but now strives to be more mindful. “We are part of the problem too, and it’s something I’ve started becoming more conscious about.”

Currently riding a wave of critical acclaim, Ananya has been making bold moves with her career. She recently starred in the introspective drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and also headlined Amazon Prime’s fashion-focused series Call Me Bae. Her recent turn as a no-nonsense lawyer in Kesari: Chapter 2, opposite Akshay Kumar, marked a distinct departure from her glamorous roles and earned her praise for stepping out of her comfort zone. It seems Ananya Panday is no longer just here for the spotlight—she’s here to change the conversation.