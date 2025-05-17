Ananya Panday breaks silence on butt surgery rumours: “I was called a flat-screen TV”

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is done playing nice. In a refreshingly candid appearance on Lilly Singh’s talk show Shame Less, the 25-year-old addressed long-standing rumours of undergoing butt enhancement surgery and called out the toxic beauty standards women in the industry are constantly held to.
Reflecting on the harsh scrutiny she faced early in her career, Ananya said, “I was 18 or 19 when I started out, and I was really skinny. People would call me names—‘chicken legs’, ‘flat-screen TV’, ‘matchstick’—and comment that I had no boobs or ass. So that was the narrative then.” Now, with her body naturally changing as she grows older, the trolling has taken a different tone. “Now that I’m growing, people are like, ‘She’s had surgery!’ It feels like you can never win,” she said.
Ananya, who made her debut in Student of the Year 2, has often found herself at the centre of social media snark. But it’s not just the trolls that concern her—it’s the deep-rooted double standards. “No matter what size or shape you are, people will always find something to say—especially when you’re a woman. I don’t see men being picked apart like this.” The actor also admitted that, like many in the industry, she has at times contributed to these unrealistic expectations, but now strives to be more mindful. “We are part of the problem too, and it’s something I’ve started becoming more conscious about.”
Currently riding a wave of critical acclaim, Ananya has been making bold moves with her career. She recently starred in the introspective drama Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan and also headlined Amazon Prime’s fashion-focused series Call Me Bae. Her recent turn as a no-nonsense lawyer in Kesari: Chapter 2, opposite Akshay Kumar, marked a distinct departure from her glamorous roles and earned her praise for stepping out of her comfort zone. It seems Ananya Panday is no longer just here for the spotlight—she’s here to change the conversation.