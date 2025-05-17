Bosco Martis disappointed over no credit for ‘Chuttamalle’, says Janhvi Kapoor didn’t mention it

Bosco Martis, the powerhouse behind some of Bollywood’s most iconic dance numbers, has expressed his growing frustration over choreographers being routinely sidelined in industry promotions. Speaking in a recent interview, the choreographer opened up about the lack of recognition for his work—particularly on Chuttamalle, the viral song from the upcoming film Devara starring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR.

Despite choreographing viral hits like Kala Chashma and Tauba Tauba, Bosco Martis reveals he’s often left out of the spotlight

While Bosco was quick to appreciate Vicky Kaushal for giving him due credit for the breakout hit Tauba Tauba, he was visibly disheartened by the silence surrounding Chuttamalle.

“I wish Janhvi would have spoken about it in her promotions, but fine, it’s okay,” he said with a faint smile. “If they don’t realise it, then they don’t realise it. You just keep doing your work. Maybe it’s a switch—I don’t know!” Bosco, who has choreographed for blockbusters like Jhoome Jo Pathaan and Kala Chashma, argues that the issue goes beyond individual acknowledgment—it’s systemic.

“There needs to be a proper, scientific way to credit choreographers. It shouldn’t have to come down to us calling radio stations or chasing mentions when people talk about the hook step.”