Vijay Varma moves into a sea-facing Juhu apartment, playfully declares, ‘Mumbai Ka King Kaun?’

Vijay Varma shares a glimpse of his new home in Juhu

Set against the panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, Vijay’s new residence is more than just a home—it’s a testament to his cinematic journey. Speaking during the interaction, Vijay reflected on his career trajectory, saying, “After Gully Boy, then Mirzapur 2, and ever since—no looking back, yaar.”

The actor’s career has seen a meteoric rise, starting from indie roots and moving into mainstream prominence. With standout performances in titles like Darlings, She, Kaal Koot and Jaane Jaan, Vijay has consistently impressed both critics and audiences alike. His ability to shape-shift across genres and platforms has made him a sought-after name in the streaming space and beyond.