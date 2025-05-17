Vijay Varma moves into a sea-facing Juhu apartment, playfully declares, ‘Mumbai Ka King Kaun?’

Vijay Varma, one of Indian cinema’s most versatile and critically acclaimed actors, has taken yet another symbolic step in his career—moving into a lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu. The moment was perfectly captured in a candid exchange with director and choreographer Farah Khan, where a grinning Vijay stood arms stretched wide, declaring with playful confidence, “Mumbai ka king kaun?”
Set against the panoramic view of the Arabian Sea, Vijay’s new residence is more than just a home—it’s a testament to his cinematic journey. Speaking during the interaction, Vijay reflected on his career trajectory, saying, “After Gully Boy, then Mirzapur 2, and ever since—no looking back, yaar.”
The actor’s career has seen a meteoric rise, starting from indie roots and moving into mainstream prominence. With standout performances in titles like Darlings, She, Kaal Koot and Jaane Jaan, Vijay has consistently impressed both critics and audiences alike. His ability to shape-shift across genres and platforms has made him a sought-after name in the streaming space and beyond.
“Excel ka favourite hai tu… Netflix ka bhi, Prime ka bhi!” quipped Farah Khan in her signature humorous style—echoing what many in the industry believe. In an entertainment landscape that rewards adaptability and authenticity, Vijay Varma stands tall as one of the finest.
The new apartment, located in one of Mumbai’s most prestigious neighbourhoods, is a reflection of Vijay’s grounded personality and evolving journey. It exudes understated elegance while symbolising his quiet resilience and relentless pursuit of excellence.
From OTT stardom to big-screen brilliance, from his Hyderabad beginnings to now calling Juhu home—Vijay Varma is not just on the rise, he’s reigning.