Is Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran set for Bollywood debut?

This year has already witnessed the arrival of several new star kids in Bollywood but the spotlight is now firmly on Naomika Saran — granddaughter of the legendary Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia. The daughter of Rinke Khanna and niece of Akshay Kumar has been generating considerable buzz online sparking rumours of her potential entry into the Hindi film industry.

Is Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika making her debut with Agastya? Video sparks discussion

Fuelling this speculation was Naomika’s recent sighting outside the Mumbai office of Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The young star kid was photographed looking stylish in a black mini skirt and striped shirt. Interestingly, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda who made his debut in The Archies was seen leaving the same office shortly after. This coincidental appearance has led to whispers of a possible debut project together.

Adding to the intrigue Naomika also made a rare public appearance at Maddock Films' 20th anniversary celebration. She graced the red carpet alongside her grandmother Dimple Kapadia looking elegant and drawing further attention to her presence within the Bollywood circuit.

Fans have been quick to notice Naomika's striking resemblance to her late grandfather Rajesh Khanna. Agastya Nanda too has drawn comparisons to his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan and uncle Abhishek Bachchan.

While Naomika maintains a relatively low profile on social media, her occasional posts and family moments shared online have garnered significant attention. Her recent 20th birthday celebrations also highlighted her growing visibility. It is known that Naomika completed her education in London and shares a warm relationship with her aunt Twinkle Khanna and cousin Aarav Bhatia.

For now, Naomika Saran’s potential Bollywood debut remains a topic of speculation. However her recent appearances and the buzz surrounding them suggest that she might indeed be the next star kid ready to grace the silver screen. Whether a project with Agastya Nanda is in the works remains to be seen but Bollywood enthusiasts are undoubtedly keeping a close watch on this promising young talent.