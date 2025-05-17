Why are Indian influencers like Jannat and Niharika present in Mission Impossible’s promotions?

Hollywood icon Tom Cruise is pulling out all the stops for the promotion of his latest action spectacle, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Beyond his signature high-octane stunts and global premieres, Tom has embraced a surprising tactic: collaborating with social media influencers worldwide, including several prominent Indian personalities.

Tom Cruise courts social media stars for Mission: Impossible

This unconventional approach has seen Tom photographed alongside Indian content creators Avneet Kaur, Niharika NM and Jannat Zubair at the film’s London premiere and even on set. Niharika NM shared her star-struck moment on Instagram, capturing her interaction with Cruise on the red carpet. Avneet Kaur also posted images from her meetings with the actor, including one where they greeted India with a ‘Namaste’. Jannat Zubair expressed her disbelief at clicking a selfie with the superstar.

These interactions have sparked considerable buzz and theories online. While some fans speculate about a potential cameo for Avneet Kaur, the prevailing theory revolves around the influencers' massive social media reach in India. Jannat Zubair boasts 49 million Instagram followers, Avneet Kaur has 31 million, and Niharika NM commands 3 million, all highly engaged. The strategy appears to tap into this vast audience, offering a potentially cost-effective way to generate excitement, particularly among younger demographics.

While some netizens have expressed surprise or even skepticism about this promotional direction, others point out its effectiveness in generating discussion and attention for the film.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has already generated significant pre-release buzz in India. The film, releasing in India on May 17 ahead of its US debut, has reportedly sold a staggering 1.50,000 tickets in advance across major cinema chains, indicating a strong opening. This performance is tracking ahead of most Bollywood releases this year, suggesting that Tom Cruise’ star power, combined with the amplified social media presence, is making a significant impact at the Indian box office.