Shah Rukh Khan to Reunite with Rani Mukerji in ‘King’: Reports

After an incredible year with a hat-trick of blockbusters in 2023, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to make a grand return to the big screen with his upcoming film, King, an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. Scheduled to start filming on May 20, this project already features a stellar cast, and now it’s just gotten even more exciting. According to reports, Rani Mukerji has officially signed on, marking a reunion with SRK nearly twenty years after their last major film together.
Reports stated that Rani Mukerji will take on a significant extended cameo role as the mother of Suhana Khan’s character. “Rani will be playing Suhana Khan’s mother in the film, and her role is crucial to the emotional journey of the story,” a source was quoted as saying. Although her shooting schedule is expected to last just five days, her character is said to be the emotional anchor of the film. “It’s a powerful cameo that acts as the emotional catalyst for this action-thriller… The depth she brings to her character is vital to the storyline,” the source added.
Shah Rukh and Rani, who have given us classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, last shared the screen in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna back in 2006. Th eir reunion in King is anticipated to evoke that cherished nostalgia while introducing a fresh emotional dimension.
Produced by Red Chillies and Marflix, King boasts an impressive lineup that includes Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Abhay Verma. With plans for a global shooting schedule across India and Europe, the film is aiming for a theatrical release sometime between October and December 2026.