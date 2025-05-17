Shah Rukh Khan to Reunite with Rani Mukerji in ‘King’: Reports

Reports stated that Rani Mukerji will take on a significant extended cameo role as the mother of Suhana Khan’s character. “Rani will be playing Suhana Khan’s mother in the film, and her role is crucial to the emotional journey of the story,” a source was quoted as saying. Although her shooting schedule is expected to last just five days, her character is said to be the emotional anchor of the film. “It’s a powerful cameo that acts as the emotional catalyst for this action-thriller… The depth she brings to her character is vital to the storyline,” the source added.