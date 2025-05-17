Paresh Rawal bows out of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ – Who could fill Baburao’s iconic shoes?

Paresh Rawal confirms exit from Hera Pheri 3

While Paresh’s exit poses a serious challenge to the film’s future, it's not the first time Hera Pheri faced a casting crisis. In 2022, Kumar himself briefly left the project, only to return after public outcry. Fans now hope Paresh might also reconsider. In the meantime, the inevitable question arises: Who can possibly replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3? Here’s who we think could bring a fresh yet fitting twist to the beloved role of Baburao.