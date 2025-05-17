Paresh Rawal bows out of ‘Hera Pheri 3’ – Who could fill Baburao’s iconic shoes?

In a development that has stunned Bollywood fans, veteran actor Paresh Rawal has officially exited Hera Pheri 3, citing creative differences with the makers. Paresh, who immortalised the character of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte—or simply Babu Bhaiya—confirmed the news, saying, “Yes, it’s a fact.” His departure sends shockwaves through the fanbase, as Baburao’s quirky mannerisms, iconic one-liners, and chaotic chemistry with Akshay Kumar (Raju) and Suniel Shetty (Shyam) have become the cornerstone of the franchise’s success.
While Paresh’s exit poses a serious challenge to the film’s future, it's not the first time Hera Pheri faced a casting crisis. In 2022, Kumar himself briefly left the project, only to return after public outcry. Fans now hope Paresh might also reconsider. In the meantime, the inevitable question arises: Who can possibly replace Paresh Rawal in Hera Pheri 3? Here’s who we think could bring a fresh yet fitting twist to the beloved role of Baburao.
Sanjay Mishra
With his signature blend of rustic humour and understated brilliance, Sanjay Mishra could easily breathe new life into Baburao. His quirky delivery and ability to make even absurdity feel authentic position him as a top contender. Sanjay’s performances in Golmaal and Kaamyaab show he’s got the comedic timing and the emotional range.
Pankaj Tripathi
Imagine a more grounded, deadpan Baburao—Pankaj can pull that off. Known for roles that combine sharp wit with earthy charm (Mirzapur, Stree), Pankaj could reinvent the character while retaining the core essence of the original. His presence would likely appeal to both nostalgic fans and Gen Z audiences.
Let’s be honest—Paresh’s Baburao is irreplaceable. But as Bollywood evolves, perhaps a bold reimagining is the only way forward. The makers of Hera Pheri 3 now face their toughest casting decision yet. And the fans? They’ll be watching—nostalgic, nervous, and not entirely hopeful. Only time (and casting calls) will tell.