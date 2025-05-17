Emma Stone has a buzz-y encounter on the Cannes Red Carpet — Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler step in

In a video surfacing online, Stone is seen posing for photos between her Eddington co-stars Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler when she spots the bee hovering a little too close for comfort. With a mix of amusement and surprise, she gestures towards the insect, then quickly recoils, laughing as she tries to dodge it without disrupting the flow of the red carpet.

Thankfully, she wasn’t alone in her moment of distress. Ever the gentlemen, Pedro Pascal and Butler jumped into action — Butler giving the bee a light blow in a attempt to redirect it, while Pascal went for a more hands-on approach with a quick swat to move it along. The light-hearted moment drew smiles all around, proving that even at a glamorous film festival, a bee can still steal the spotlight.