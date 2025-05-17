Emma Stone has a buzz-y encounter on the Cannes Red Carpet — Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler step in

Emma Stone had a red carpet moment to remember at the Cannes Film Festival — and it had nothing to with flashing cameras or couture gowns. While attending the May 16 premiere of her new film Eddington, the Oscar winner found herself momentarily sidetracked by an unexpected (and airborne) guest: a curious bee.
In a video surfacing online, Stone is seen posing for photos between her Eddington co-stars Pedro Pascal and Austin Butler when she spots the bee hovering a little too close for comfort. With a mix of amusement and surprise, she gestures towards the insect, then quickly recoils, laughing as she tries to dodge it without disrupting the flow of the red carpet.
Thankfully, she wasn’t alone in her moment of distress. Ever the gentlemen, Pedro Pascal and Butler jumped into action — Butler giving the bee a light blow in a attempt to redirect it, while Pascal went for a more hands-on approach with a quick swat to move it along. The light-hearted moment drew smiles all around, proving that even at a glamorous film festival, a bee can still steal the spotlight.
The trio was in Cannes for the debut of Eddington, the latest psychological thriller from director Ari Aster. Set in May 2020, the film centres on a tense conflict in the small town of Eddington, New Mexico, where a local sheriff (played by Joaquin Phoenix) and a mayor (Pascal) find themselves in a volatile standoff that threatens to divide the community. With a powerhouse cast and Aster’s signature tension, Eddington hits theatres on July 18.