Achint Kaur posts candid video asking for work; says 'life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses'

In the video, Kaur says, “Hello, everyone. I hope you are doing well. This is a little note from the heart. I am an actor and voice artist with years of experience across platforms. And right now, I am looking for exciting new opportunities both in India and internationally.” She went on to add that she’s open to all kinds of creative work—be it short films, series, films, voiceovers, or digital collaborations. “Basically anything creative, and I am ready to give it my all,” she said, calling upon casting directors and creators to consider her for future projects. She also shared contact details of her managers for potential collaborations. The caption to her post reads: “Life as an actor is full of peaks and pauses… and I’m ready for what’s next. If my work resonates with your vision, I’d love to collaborate.” The post, earnest and unfiltered, has struck a chord with many from the industry and beyond.

A career spanning two decades

Achint’s career boasts a wide-ranging portfolio across TV, film, and web platforms. She rose to fame in the early 2000s with strong, often grey-shaded roles in daily soaps like Kittie Party, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and Jamai Raja. She reprised her role as Durga Devi in Jamai 2.0, the digital sequel of the Zee TV drama, which streamed on ZEE5. On the big screen, she has appeared in films such as Heroine, 2 States, Haunted 3D, and Kalank. She also featured in the legal drama web series Illegal – Justice, Out of Order, and the recent film Ghudchadi. Achint’s open call is a reminder of the uncertain rhythms of an acting career—one that swings between spotlight and silence. But her message is clear: she’s ready, she’s available, and she’s still got a lot more to offer.