Keneeshaa’s cryptic post draws attention amid Ravi Mohan–Aarti Ravi dispute

Keneeshaa's post, which many interpret as poetic and introspective, reads:

“Amidst all the noise, lays a silence in hope;

Hushed struggle and an isolation within my soul,

But sticks and stones quickly turning into resilience.

I choose to grip in with music, turning scars into wisdom.

From the sorrows deep, the spirit sings;

Into tomorrow's dawns and new beginnings.”

The single-word caption—“Levitating”—has only added to the intrigue, prompting speculation about its deeper meaning.

Her post comes shortly after Ravi Mohan publicly acknowledged Keneeshaa as a vital source of strength during one of the most turbulent phases of his life. Responding to his wife's recent allegations, Ravi had released a statement in which he described Keneeshaa not just as a friend but as a pivotal figure in his healing journey.

“With regards to Keneeshaa Francis, who was initially a friend that chose to save a drowning man, she very quickly became a lifeline of support when I had nothing but tears, blood, and the courage to walk away from a life that nearly broke me,” Ravi had said.

He continued, “She stood by me on the night I left my home barefoot in a night suit—stripped of my wallet, vehicles, documents, belongings, and even basic dignity. Despite the sensitivity of the situation, Keneeshaa didn’t hesitate. She didn’t flinch. She simply showed up.”

Calling her a “beautiful companion,” Ravi added, “She saw all the battles I was fighting—legal, emotional, financial—and chose to be there. Not for fame, not for attention, but out of sheer empathy and strength. She reminded me that I carry light and that I deserve happiness. For what she has done for me, my parents, and my team—it's something I will never forget. I hope everyone finds a ‘light’ in their life too.”