Angry Raja Kumari slams decision denying Patiala necklace to Diljit Dosanjh for Met Gala

Raja Kumari talks on how South Asian artistes are referred to in the West

The rapper shared how earlier, when she would write songs, she was referred to as "India or Yogi". "Earlier, when I was writing songs for top talents, I used to be the only Indian in the room. They’d call me India or Yogi, and I’d play into it too, with lyrics about mangoes and curry. But we’ve evolved. Now there are more South Asian stories being told — not just by musicians, but also actors, writers, and directors."

Raja Kumari talked about what happened with Diljit over his request for the necklace for the event. The singer said, "Sure, the West still exoticises us. But we’re pushing back and saying that we’re more than their stereotype. For instance, why didn’t Cartier give Diljit the legendary Patiala necklace for his Met Gala appearance? Instead, they gave it to a YouTuber (Emma Chamberlain) two years ago. That kind of erasure is infuriating. It’s performative inclusion. Yet, we’re pushing — that’s the shift. They (US music label) couldn’t understand why I insisted on wearing a bindi. That inspired my song, Bindis and bangles."