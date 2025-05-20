Cannes 2025: Did Nancy Tygai really design her outfit? Neha Bhasin thinks otherwise

Nancy Tyagi’s return to the Cannes red carpet this year was expected to be another moment of celebration for the young influencer who rose to fame for creating elaborate gowns entirely by hand. But instead of applause alone, this time her outfit sparked controversy.
Singer Neha Bhasin publicly questioned the originality of Tyagi’s look, alleging that a part of her outfit — specifically the corset— bore a strong resemblance to something she herself had worn months earlier. Bhasin didn’t stop at pointing out similarities. She claimed the piece was not handmade as Tyagi had suggested, but rather bought from a well-known boutique for a hefty price tag. This raised questions about the authenticity of Tyagi’s narrative — one built around thrift, skill and do-it-yourself fashion.
Nancy’s earlier Cannes appearance, where she stunned in a voluminous pink gown made from hundreds of meters of fabric, had won her widespread praise. Many saw her as a symbol of how creativity can shine without the backing of big brands or formal training. That reputation, however, now faces its first serious challenge.
Social media users have weighed in with mixed views. While some have backed Neha Bhasin’s call for truth in public claims, other believe the crticism in an attempt to undermine a young woman’s hard-earned spotlight. Some have noted that similarities in fashion are inevitable, especially with trending silhouettes and popular styles.
As the debate simmers, what remains clear is this: in a world where storytelling is juts as important as the outfit itself, credibility counts. Whether Nancy Tyagi responds directly or not, this moment will likely shape how influencers present their creative process moving forward.