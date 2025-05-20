Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal grace ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ screening

The film tells the story of four men from urban India who escape to the forests of Palamau, only to face their own personal truths. Sharmila Tagore portrays Aparna, a composed urban woman, while Simi Garewal plays Duli, a lively Santhal tribal girl. The narrative weaves together themes of class, modernity, and alienation.

Indian films have consistently made their mark in the Cannes Classics section over the years, with titles like Manthan (1976), Ishanou (1990), and Thamp (1978) previously receiving similar accolades. The 2025 screening of Aranyer Din Ratri reaffirms the global appreciation for Indian storytelling in cinema.