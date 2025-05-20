Cannes 2025: Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal grace ‘Aranyer Din Ratri’ screening

At this year's Cannes Film Festival, Indian cinema took centre stage with a timeless classic. On Monday evening, a stunning 4K restored version of Satyajit Ray's 1970 Bengali-language gem, Aranyer Din Ratri (Days and Nights in the Forest), was showcased in the Cannes Classics section, keeping alive the festival's tradition of celebrating South Asian cinematic heritage.
Veteran actresses Sharmila Tagore and Simi Garewal, who starred in the original film, graced the red carpet to honour the restored print. Sharmila dazzled in a rich green sari, accompanied by her daughter Saba Pataudi, who wore a vibrant yellow outfit. Simi made her Cannes debut in a stunning white couture gown by Karleo.
Hollywood director Wes Anderson, a long-time fan of Satyajit Ray, took the lead in introducing the screening. He played a key role in the film's restoration, a labour of love that took six years and was completed in collaboration with The Film Foundation’s World Cinema Project, the Film Heritage Foundation, Janus Films, and Criterion Collection. The restoration was funded by the Golden Globe Foundation.
The film tells the story of four men from urban India who escape to the forests of Palamau, only to face their own personal truths. Sharmila Tagore portrays Aparna, a composed urban woman, while Simi Garewal plays Duli, a lively Santhal tribal girl. The narrative weaves together themes of class, modernity, and alienation.
Indian films have consistently made their mark in the Cannes Classics section over the years, with titles like Manthan (1976), Ishanou (1990), and Thamp (1978) previously receiving similar accolades. The 2025 screening of Aranyer Din Ratri reaffirms the global appreciation for Indian storytelling in cinema.