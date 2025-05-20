Twinkle Khanna on offering sister Rinke sanctuary in her basement during Operation Sindoor

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a lighthearted snapshot of one recent family exchange amid a tense time for India. In her most recent column in a news publication, Twinkle described trying to persuade her sister Rinke Khanna to take shelter in the basement of her Mumbai residence amid concerns of rising tensions between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Twinkle Khanna reveals sister Rinke’s witty refusal of Mumbai sanctuary during Operation Sindoor

Twinkle, ever the protective elder sister, expressed her concern that Delhi “could be high up on the target list.” She offered Rinke sanctuary in her Mumbai home, assuring her of a well-stocked basement and even two Godrej cupboards for “fortifications”. The provision of a stainless steel paneer maker was also highlighted, much to Rinke’s amusement. Twinkle lightheartedly explained the paneer maker was not for defence but to avoid Delhi’s “fake paneer epidemic”.

Rinke, however, had other ideas. Living within a kilometre of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg in Delhi, she confidently refused her sister’s offer. “She lives within one kilometre of the PM’s residence and claimed she felt safer there than hunkering down in the basement with me,” Twinkle wrote, encapsulating Rinke’s unwavering belief in the safety of her Delhi abode.

The dialogue, which started as a reconciliation following a recent fight, had Twinkle inform Rinke that she had two months’ supply of food. “Just bring your kids and come quickly,” Twinkle implored, with Rinke jokingly asking “To eat paneer?” Twinkle's retort, “No, to be safe from Pakistani missiles,” drove home the gravity of the situation, but the sisters continued their characteristic playful banter.

This lighthearted sibling conversation was going on against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor, a major military reaction by India to an act of terror at Pahalgam. Twinkle and Rinke are the daughters of late superstar Rajesh Khanna and veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.