What’s the update on Family Man 3 OTT release date?

Fans waiting for OTT release of The Family Man season 3 will have to be patient a little longer. Contrary to earlier reports suggesting a May 2025 release after the IPL, it has now been confirmed that the highly anticipated third season will not stream this month.

The series is scheduled to release towards the end of the year

At the OTTplay Awards 2025, lead actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed that The Family Man 3 is now slated for a November 2025 premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

The action-packed Hindi spy thriller, created by Raj & DK, follows the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the fictional TASC (Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell).

After two critically acclaimed seasons in 2019 and 2021, Season 3 promises high-stakes drama and unexpected twists.