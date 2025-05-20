Standup comedian Abishek Kumar to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Kapkapiii’

When asked about his character, Abishek shared, “I play a very sincere, religious, and incredibly loyal lover. My character is also the primary breadwinner of a bachelor pad and is distinctly South Indian, which is humorously reflected in my unique Hindi. His cultural background adds a quirky charm, setting him apart from his friends. Throughout the story, he navigates life with deep-rooted values, blending humor and warmth.”

Reflecting on his first Bollywood experience, he said, “It was amazing! I was fortunate to work with such a talented cast and an incredible director. Every day on set was a learning opportunity. The positive energy from the team was contagious, and it made the entire journey unforgettable. The atmosphere was full of creativity and enthusiasm, pushing me to deliver my best performance.”