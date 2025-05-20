Standup comedian Abishek Kumar to make his Bollywood debut with ‘Kapkapiii’

Stand-up comedian Abishek Kumar is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Kapkapiii, a horror-comedy film featuring Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade. The movie, which promises a thrilling mix of laughter and scares, is slated to release on May 23.
When asked about his character, Abishek shared, “I play a very sincere, religious, and incredibly loyal lover. My character is also the primary breadwinner of a bachelor pad and is distinctly South Indian, which is humorously reflected in my unique Hindi. His cultural background adds a quirky charm, setting him apart from his friends. Throughout the story, he navigates life with deep-rooted values, blending humor and warmth.”
Reflecting on his first Bollywood experience, he said, “It was amazing! I was fortunate to work with such a talented cast and an incredible director. Every day on set was a learning opportunity. The positive energy from the team was contagious, and it made the entire journey unforgettable. The atmosphere was full of creativity and enthusiasm, pushing me to deliver my best performance.”
Abishek also mentioned the challenges faced during the shoot, recalling, “We shot in Faridabad during peak winter, and the real challenge wasn’t the spooky elements of the script, but the smog and pollution. The thick smog at times made visibility difficult, but our team’s upbeat attitude kept the atmosphere light and lively. Despite the harsh weather, we powered through, and the joy on set kept the spirits high.”
Speaking about his experience working with Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade, he added, “It was such a smooth and comfortable experience. They treated us like equals, giving us the space to improvise, which made a huge difference. Their encouragement and shared insights boosted my confidence, and I learned so much by observing their effortless acting. They were incredibly humble and approachable, making the entire experience even more enriching.”
Abishek urged fans to watch Kapkapiii, saying, “It’s a fun-filled horror ride perfect for a movie night with friends and family. The film blends horror and comedy in a way that’s both thrilling and entertaining, so don’t miss it!”
The film features a stellar ensemble cast, including Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Siddhi Idnani, Sonia Rathee, Abishek Kumar, Zakir Hussain, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and more. Produced by Jayesh Patel under Bravo Entertainment and presented by Zee Studios, Kapkapiii is directed by Sangeeth Sivan. With its unique blend of horror and comedy, the film is set to deliver a memorable cinematic experience.