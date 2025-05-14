Kapkapiii trailer unleashes a spooky comedy riot with Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor

The trailer kicks off with a group of quirky friends experimenting with an Ouija board, unknowingly summoning a series of strange and spectral events. But instead of sheer terror, what follows is a barrage of absurd ghostly gags, mischievous possessions, and chaotic comedy. From flickering lights to ghostly groans and comedic screams, the film embraces its tagline—‘Aatma Ji darshan do na’—with tongue-in-cheek flair.

Since its release, the trailer has sparked excitement among fans, who are especially enjoying the nostalgic comic pairing of Tusshar Kapoor and Shreyas Talpade. Their effortless chemistry and sharp timing add a familiar spark, making the paranormal pandemonium even more engaging.

Kapkapiii blends classic horror elements with over-the-top comedy, turning a haunted house experience into a laugh-packed riot. It’s creepy, kooky, and utterly chaotic in all the right ways.

Backed by Bravo Entertainment’s Jayesh Patel and Umesh Kumar Bansal and presented by Zee Studios, the film features a lively ensemble cast including Sonia Rathee, Siddhi Idnani, Abishek Kumar, Jay Thakkar, Varun Pandey, Dherendra Tiwari and Dinkar Sharma.

With a screenplay by Saurabh Anand and Kumar Priyadarshi, Kapkapiii captures the same manic energy that made Sivan’s earlier hits like Kya Kool Hain Hum and Apna Sapna Money Money cult favorites.

If this trailer is any indication, Kapkapiii is set to deliver a perfect mix of frights and fun—where the ghosts are as goofy as they are ghoulish.