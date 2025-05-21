Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a Manish Malhotra saree at Cannes 2025
At the 78th Cannes Film Festival, the undisputed icon of the Cannes red carpet, the beautiful Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, makes a striking return in a visual statement that honours Indian handloom- a meditation in ivory, rose gold, and silver: a handwoven Kadwa ivory Banarasi handloom saree created by none other Manish Malhotra, who has been creating exceptionally stunning looks, be it at Met Gala 2025 or Cannes 2025.
Decoding Aishwarya Rai's saree look in Cannes 2025 created by Manish Malhotra
The Kadwa brocade technique stands as a true testament to the unmatched skill of Indian weavers. Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, this intricate method involves crafting each motif separately, often using multiple shuttles and supplementary threads. Aishwarya rocks a gorgeous sindoor look after many years, and with this she also put the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan to rest.
The saree features handwoven brocade motifs and hand-embroidered zari detailing in real silver, further extending the sanctity of the fabric. Draped alongside is a sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery. The ensemble marks a deliberate departure from conventional red carpet codes, reintroducing the saree not as nostalgia, but as contemporary couture. A bold assertion from the brand, rewriting what Indian ceremonial dress can signify on the global stage.
Paired with heirloom high jewellery from Manish Malhotra jewellery featuring , over 500 carats of Mozambique rubies and uncut diamonds in 18k gold and the renaissance of ruby statement rings this look foregrounds textile as language, and craftsmanship as power.