Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a Manish Malhotra saree at Cannes 2025

Decoding Aishwarya Rai's saree look in Cannes 2025 created by Manish Malhotra

The Kadwa brocade technique stands as a true testament to the unmatched skill of Indian weavers. Originating from the famed looms of Varanasi, this intricate method involves crafting each motif separately, often using multiple shuttles and supplementary threads. Aishwarya rocks a gorgeous sindoor look after many years, and with this she also put the divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan to rest.