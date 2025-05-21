Trends

Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor makes an ethereal glam statement in an Anamika Khanna outfit

Janhvi Kapoor turned up with the cast of Homebound in a glamorous couture by the Indian designer Anamika Khanna for her film’s premiere at Cannes.
Janhvi Kapoor made a striking appearance for her day 2 in Cannes red carpet, donning an Anamika Khanna couture for her film Homebound. Janhvi turned heads and captured hearts with her ‘Grace Kelly-inspired’ ensemble that effortlessly blended old-Hollywood charm with contemporary Indian craftsmanship.

Day 2 at Cannes saw Janhvi Kapoor in a Grace Kelly-inspired Anamika Khanna outfit

She kept her makeup soft and dewy with a vintage-inspired updo.
The centerpiece of Janhvi's look was her regal backless gown, a silhouette that spoke volumes with its understated sensuality. The structure was a fluid fabric that hugged her body frame like a glove, flowing into delicate drapes that gave the ensemble a sense of movement with every step she took. But what truly stole the show was the jade necklace, a cascading statement piece that fell till her spine like a work of art. Dripping in elegance, the necklace became the focal point of her look, adding a luxurious touch to the minimalist back.

She kept her makeup soft and dewy with a vintage-inspired updo. Going for an Indian accessory like jhumka and bangles went perfectly with her look. Her look wasn’t just about fashion, it was a tribute to heritage and global glamour at an international platform. Anamika Khanna’s signature aesthetic combines a fusion of contemporary structure and traditional Indian detailing. And it sure was on full display, and Janhvi wore it with the poise of a style icon. The actress was styled by Rhea Kapoor, who is known to ace red carpet looks be it national or international.

She was accompanied by her co-star Ishan Khatter who donned Armani, and Karan Johar who made a striking appearance in Rohit Bal's look.

What truly stole the show was the jade necklace, that fell till her spine like a work of art.
A defining red carpet moment

The Cannes red carpet, known for its high glamour and international fashion moments, found a true standout in Janhvi Kapoor. Her appearance not only marked a style triumph but also highlighted the growing global recognition of Indian designers on the international stage. She had perfectly showcased Indian elegance, which seamlessly weaves cultural richness with cinematic sophistication.

