Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor becomes the first Bollywood girlie styled head-to-toe in Miu Miu

Janhvi Kapoor just made fashion history at Cannes. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she’s the first Bollywood star to be dressed in Miu Miu for the brand’s annual Cannes takeover, a coveted fashion moment that traditionally hasn’t featured any Indian representation.

The stylish look came just before the world premiere of her latest film, Homebound, which is competing in the Un Certain Regard section at the festival this year.

Jahnvi's red carpet look was styled by Rhea Kapoor

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi embraced a playful, cool-girl aesthetic in a white knit mini skirt paired with a matching sleeveless top from the Italian luxury fashion house. She added a blue checkered shirt and layered the look with an oversized brown chequered jacket, giving her outfit a relaxed yet fashion-forward edge.

Rhea Kapoor took to Instagram to share a series of snapshots, captioning the post: “Oh hello Cannes, I’ve missed you; let’s do this, shall we? In Cannes with her brilliant new film in competition, starting out with a little fashion.”