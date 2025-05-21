Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor makes red carpet debut in stunning Tarun Tahiliani couture

Actor Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, captivating everyone with a look that beautifully blended tradition and high fashion. This much-anticipated red carpet debut came just before the world premiere of her film, Homebound, and she certainly did not let her fans down.
For this significant occasion, Janhvi honoured her late mother, Sridevi, by wearing a gorgeous rose-hued ensemble designed by Tarun Tahiliani. The custom skirt and corset were crafted from authentic Benaras tissue and sculpted using a delicate hand-crushed technique.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the outfit showcased a signature TT drape with an uncut hem and a veil that gracefully framed Janhvi’s bun, reminiscent of the elegance Sridevi was known for.
Diet Sabya shared their thoughts on the look, saying, “Janhvi channelling mother Sri for first Cannes red carpet Lewk.” Fans echoed this sentiment with comments like “It’s giving Sridevi” and “reminded me of Sridevi.”
At the Palais des Festivals, the actress was joined by her co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, along with director Neeraj Ghaywan and producer Karan Johar. Homebound, which tells the story of two childhood friends who become police officers in North India, is being showcased in the Un Certain Regard section.
The film features some heavyweight names behind the scenes, including Martin Scorsese as the executive producer. The project is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with co-producers Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan du Plantier.
With this red carpet appearance, Janhvi Kapoor not only paid homage to a cherished legacy but also confidently stepped into her own spotlight.