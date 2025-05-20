Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar is turning heads with a Modi-inspired necklace

Each year Cannes festival hosts its fair share of fashion looks that grabs global eyeballs. The red carpet has now become a platform for both influencers and actors, each coming up with innovative and chic ideas. On Tuesday, Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging actor and model, made her Cannes debut wearing a bold gold lehenga that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. But it wasn’t only her heavy, intricately detailed lehenga that grabbed eyeballs, it was the necklace in particular.
Ruchi's necklace featured a few striking pendants of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s face which she proudly flaunted at the red carpet for Chopard's Caroline Universe Dinner.
“The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights,” Ruchi said in an interview.
Who is Ruchi Gujjar?
Ruchi hails from Mehara Gujarwas Khetri village in Rajasthan and has graduated from Maharani College in Jaipur. Coming from an army family, she faced societal challenges in pursuing a career in the entertainment industry, particularly from a community where women are not traditionally encouraged to join Bollywood. Despite initial family reservations, she moved to Mumbai and built a career through music videos such as Jab Tu Meri Na Rahi, Heli Mein Chor, and Ek Ladki alongside Aman Verma. She has also expressed an interest in acting in South Indian films in the future.
What about her dress at the Cannes Film Festival caught attention?
At Cannes, Ruchi wore a gold Rajasthani lehenga designed by Roopa Sharmaa, featuring intricate mirror work, Gota Patti, and zardozi embroidery. She complemented this with a handcrafted Bandhani dupatta by artisan Ram of Zaribari. Her appearance has sparked a major conversation on social media with a mix of reactions from the audience. While some fashion police are calling it bizarre, some have appreciated her efforts to represent India on a global platform.