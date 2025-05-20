Cannes 2025: Ruchi Gujjar is turning heads with a Modi-inspired necklace

Each year Cannes festival hosts its fair share of fashion looks that grabs global eyeballs. The red carpet has now become a platform for both influencers and actors, each coming up with innovative and chic ideas. On Tuesday, Ruchi Gujjar, an emerging actor and model, made her Cannes debut wearing a bold gold lehenga that celebrated Indian craftsmanship. But it wasn’t only her heavy, intricately detailed lehenga that grabbed eyeballs, it was the necklace in particular.

Ruchi Gujjar made waves with her look at Cannes

Ruchi's necklace featured a few striking pendants of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi’s face which she proudly flaunted at the red carpet for Chopard's Caroline Universe Dinner.

“The necklace is more than jewellery—it’s a symbol of strength, vision, and India’s rise on the world stage. By wearing it at Cannes, I wanted to honour our Prime Minister, whose leadership has taken India to new heights,” Ruchi said in an interview.