Hailey Bieber on how giving birth was ‘the hardest thing’ she has ever done

Hailey Bieber rules our hearts not just with her makeup brand but also with her dressing sense. With her monochrome outfits, boasting of blacks, blues, greys and beige, they are not just minimalistic but also effortlessly chic. Hailey, who welcomed her son Jack Blue in August 2024 with Justin Bieber, opened up on the hate comments she’s received in recent months and ongoing speculations about her marriage. Hailey and Justin have been a couple since 2016 and married since 2018. She also recalled how she suffered from postpartum haemorrhage, a serious condition characterised by excessive bleeding after childbirth.
Hailey said, “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult... and to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf***.”
She also shared details of how her pregnancy changed her in more than the physicality. She said, “The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions. There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally... giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”
She also recalled that even though she had spent nine months diligently prepping for the labour, with breathing exercises, acupuncture, yoga, pelvic-floor therapy, workouts, walking, and weight training, she had a difficult one. Hailey said after she was induced into labour, she 'laboured for a few hours' with 'no epidural': it was 18 hours from start to finish. Hailey shared that after giving birth, she was still bleeding a lot, 'which was a little bit scary'.