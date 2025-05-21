Hailey Bieber on how giving birth was ‘the hardest thing’ she has ever done

Hailey Bieber on her difficult pregnancy

Hailey said, “Being postpartum is the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life, and learning a new version of myself is very difficult... and to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, 'They’re getting divorced' and 'They’re this' and 'They’re not happy,' it is such a mindf***.”

She also shared details of how her pregnancy changed her in more than the physicality. She said, “The pregnancy was difficult for me to wrap my head around. It was a surprise, and you go through a lot of emotions. There are certain warnings: Your life is never going to be the same again. It changes in good ways, but it’s not going to be the same. You’re never going to be just an individual without a child ever again. And you’re not going to just be you and your partner, just the two of you. There was a lot for me mentally... giving birth was the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”