Mohanlal through the eyes of Gen Z: Is ‘Lalettan’ getting a cultural revival?

As Mohanlal, the cherished icon of Malayalam cinema, celebrates his 65th birthday today, we talk about an unexpected trend taking - Gen Z embracing “Lalettan” with fresh enthusiasm. Once mainly adored by older fans, Mohanlal's charm is now captivating younger audiences who are rediscovering his legacy through a modern lens.
Mohanlal’s rising star on social media has played a crucial role in his crossover appeal across generations. With more than 10 million followers on Instagram and a fanbase that’s highly engaged on various platforms, the actor’s feed is a delightful mix of personal insights, nostalgic throwbacks, and promotional snippets that offer fans a glimpse into his life. Viral edits of his iconic film scenes, catchy audio remixes, and meme templates featuring his expressions and dialogues are now all the rage on Gen Z timelines, especially on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.
His latest release, Thudarum, caught this wave of excitement, becoming the third highest-grossing Malayalam film and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. According to reports, the All Kerala Mohanlal Fans Cultural & Welfare Association has noted a rise in young members, with college students and young professionals actively participating in fan drives and retro screenings.
Legacy meets contemporary cool
Mohanlal’s influence stretches over four decades, with more than 300 films, five National Awards, and a Padma Bhushan to his name. But it’s not just the awards that stand the test of time, it’s his knack for staying relevant. From the romantic allure of Dasharatham to the gripping intensity of Drishyam, his performances have become essential studies in acting schools and hot topics in online masterclasses.
Mohanlal’s willingness to team up with contemporary filmmakers has helped him connect with younger generations. His roles in experimental films like Barroz and the upcoming Rambaan, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, showcase his adaptability while preserving his iconic presence. In recent interviews, Mohanlal shared that many young directors approach him with scripts inspired by his classic performances, highlighting his lasting impact on the evolution of cinematic storytelling.
So, what draws Gen Z to Mohanlal? It’s a blend of charisma, emotional depth, and a dynamic persona. Whether it’s his relatable portrayal of flawed heroes or his impeccable comedic timing, Gen Z finds in him a timeless authenticity. The excitement surrounding his upcoming biography, Mukharagam, further underscores the curiosity and admiration the younger generation has for his remarkable career.
Mohanlal’s revival among Gen Z is more than just a nostalgic journey, it’s a cultural renaissance. As this icon marks another milestone, one thing is clear: Lalettan isn’t just a legend of the past, he’s a vibrant force shaping the future of cinema.