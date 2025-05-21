Mohanlal through the eyes of Gen Z: Is ‘Lalettan’ getting a cultural revival?

Mohanlal’s rising star on social media has played a crucial role in his crossover appeal across generations. With more than 10 million followers on Instagram and a fanbase that’s highly engaged on various platforms, the actor’s feed is a delightful mix of personal insights, nostalgic throwbacks, and promotional snippets that offer fans a glimpse into his life. Viral edits of his iconic film scenes, catchy audio remixes, and meme templates featuring his expressions and dialogues are now all the rage on Gen Z timelines, especially on Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.