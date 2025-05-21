Mohanlal turns 65, celebrates birthday with family in Thailand

Malayalam cinema’s legendary actor Mohanlal turned 65 on Wednesday and is marking the special day with his entire family in Thailand. As he approaches 50 remarkable years in the film industry, the celebrated actor continues to remain a towering figure in Indian cinema.
With an illustrious career spanning decades, Mohanlal has earned five National Film Awards — including two Best Actor titles, a Special Jury Mention, a Special Jury Award, and a Best Feature Film award as a producer. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, two of India’s highest civilian awards.
His birthday comes at a high point in his career, with two of his latest films currently playing to packed theatres.
One of them, Empuraan — touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made — has created a wave of excitement and sparked debates. The other, Thudarum, has struck a nostalgic chord with fans, showcasing the classic Mohanlal charm that has captivated audiences for decades.
Longtime friend and veteran actor Maniyan Pillai Raju shared heartfelt memories of their five-decade-long bond. “We’ve been friends for 54 years, dating back to our school days,” he recalled. “He was a year junior, and I directed a school play in which he won Best Actor. We stayed close all along, but it was only years later that we acted together in Thudarum. Lalu — as I call him — still has that mischievous sparkle from when he was ten.”
Director Tarun Murthy, who helmed Thudarum, admitted that working with his idol was a unique experience. “It’s hard to be assertive when you’re directing your hero,” he said. “But seeing the film succeed is the best birthday gift I could give him.”
Filmmaker Sreekumaran Menon added, “Mohanlal is a magician. He’s the ultimate game-changer — whatever he touches turns into gold.”
Since his debut in 1978, Mohanlal has acted in over 400 films. Alongside Mammootty, his on-screen contemporary and friendly rival, he continues to be one of the most adored and bankable stars in Malayalam cinema.