Mohanlal turns 65, celebrates birthday with family in Thailand

With an illustrious career spanning decades, Mohanlal has earned five National Film Awards — including two Best Actor titles, a Special Jury Mention, a Special Jury Award, and a Best Feature Film award as a producer. He has also been honoured with the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan, two of India’s highest civilian awards.

His birthday comes at a high point in his career, with two of his latest films currently playing to packed theatres.

One of them, Empuraan — touted as the most expensive Malayalam film ever made — has created a wave of excitement and sparked debates. The other, Thudarum, has struck a nostalgic chord with fans, showcasing the classic Mohanlal charm that has captivated audiences for decades.

Longtime friend and veteran actor Maniyan Pillai Raju shared heartfelt memories of their five-decade-long bond. “We’ve been friends for 54 years, dating back to our school days,” he recalled. “He was a year junior, and I directed a school play in which he won Best Actor. We stayed close all along, but it was only years later that we acted together in Thudarum. Lalu — as I call him — still has that mischievous sparkle from when he was ten.”

Director Tarun Murthy, who helmed Thudarum, admitted that working with his idol was a unique experience. “It’s hard to be assertive when you’re directing your hero,” he said. “But seeing the film succeed is the best birthday gift I could give him.”

Filmmaker Sreekumaran Menon added, “Mohanlal is a magician. He’s the ultimate game-changer — whatever he touches turns into gold.”

Since his debut in 1978, Mohanlal has acted in over 400 films. Alongside Mammootty, his on-screen contemporary and friendly rival, he continues to be one of the most adored and bankable stars in Malayalam cinema.