Cannes 2025: Did Denzel Washington leave early because of his spat with paps?

Denzel Washington’s quick stop at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival stirred up quite a bit of chatter after a tense moment on the red carpet with a photographer. Footage from the event showed Denzel confronting the photographer who had touched his arm, leading to a firm warning from the actor. The next day, the actor was noticeably missing from the press conference for his film Highest 2 Lowest, raising questions about whether the incident played a role in his early exit.

What prompted Denzel Washington's early departure from Cannes?