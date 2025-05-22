Cannes 2025: Did Denzel Washington leave early because of his spat with paps?

Denzel Washington’s quick stop at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival stirred up quite a bit of chatter after a tense moment on the red carpet with a photographer. Footage from the event showed Denzel confronting the photographer who had touched his arm, leading to a firm warning from the actor. The next day, the actor was noticeably missing from the press conference for his film Highest 2 Lowest, raising questions about whether the incident played a role in his early exit.
Despite the swirling rumours, Denzel Washington’s early departure was actually planned ahead of time due to his commitment to the Broadway production of Othello, where he stars alongside Jake Gyllenhaal. His representative clarified that Monday was his only day off, and the studio and festival organisers were informed weeks in advance about his limited schedule.
At the red carpet event, things escalated when a photographer tried to get Denzel's attention by touching his arm. The Hollywood star firmly told the photographer to stop and not to touch him again. The photographer’s dismissive response only added fuel to the fire, prompting Denzel to walk away visibly upset.
Despite the incident, the evening concluded on a high note for Denzel Washington. Director Spike Lee surprised him with an honorary Palme d'Or, celebrating their long-standing collaboration. The award was presented just before the screening of Highest 2 Lowest, a fresh take on Akira Kurosawa’s 1963 film High and Low, but set in the music industry.
Denzel's absence from the following press conference was simply due to his pre-existing commitments and not a reaction to the red carpet clash. His dedication to his Broadway role highlights his passion for his craft, as he skillfully balances performances on both stage and screen.